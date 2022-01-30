x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Orange Chocolate Croissant Bake

The flavors of orange and chocolate come together to create one tasty dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 8 croissants, torn into small pieces
  • 8 large eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 Tbsp. orange zest
  • 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ tsp. nutmeg
  • Dash of salt
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 cup orange juice (fresh-squeezed or store-bought)
  • 2 tsps. vanilla extract
  • 1 cup dark chocolate chunks
  • Raspberries for garnish
  • Powdered sugar for garnish

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Spray 9x13 dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place croissant pieces in dish. Sprinkle with chocolate chunks. Press into place.
  • In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, orange zest, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, milk, orange juice and vanilla. Pour over top of croissant pieces.
  • Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
  • Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes. If top gets too brown, cover with foil during last few minutes.
  • Let cool. Top with raspberries. Dust with powdered sugar.
  • Enjoy!

