Brittany’s Bites: Orange Chocolate Croissant Bake

Ingredients:
- 8 croissants, torn into small pieces
- 8 large eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 Tbsp. orange zest
- 1 ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ tsp. nutmeg
- Dash of salt
- 3 cups milk
- 1 cup orange juice (fresh-squeezed or store-bought)
- 2 tsps. vanilla extract
- 1 cup dark chocolate chunks
- Raspberries for garnish
- Powdered sugar for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Spray 9x13 dish with non-stick cooking spray. Place croissant pieces in dish. Sprinkle with chocolate chunks. Press into place.
- In large bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, orange zest, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, milk, orange juice and vanilla. Pour over top of croissant pieces.
- Place in refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
- Bake uncovered for 35-40 minutes. If top gets too brown, cover with foil during last few minutes.
- Let cool. Top with raspberries. Dust with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!