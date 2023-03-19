Brittany's Bites: Lentils and peppers

Need an easy recipe for a weeknight dinner? This week's Brittany's Bites recipe has you covered.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

2 cans lentils, rinsed and drained

1 lb. bag mini sweet peppers, seeded and sliced in half lengthwise

3 Tbsps. olive oil, plus more for cooking

3 Tbsps. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

½ tsp. oregano

¼ cup feta cheese, if desired

Basil for garnish

Salt and pepper to taste

Flaky salt, if desired

Directions:

In small bowl, whisk together 3 Tbsps. olive oil, vinegar, honey, and salt and pepper. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large saute pan over medium high heat. Add sweet peppers, oregano, and salt and pepper. Cook 20-25 minutes or until peppers are soft and blistered. Press peppers down onto pan occasionally to help along the process.

Add lentils and dressing to peppers. Stir to combine.

Plate peppers and lentils mixture and top with feta and torn basil leaves. Sprinkle with flaky salt.