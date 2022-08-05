x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Lemon icebox cake

10TV's Brittany Bailey's mom loves lemons, so Brittany made her a lemon icebox cake for Mother's Day.

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups whipped cream (see recipe below)
  • 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
  • 1 3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix
  • ¾ cup milk (not plant-based)
  • 1 lemon (for juice and zest)
  • 20-25 vanilla wafers

Directions for whipped cream:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Using stand mixer, beat together all ingredients until soft peaks form. Set aside.

Directions for cake:

  • Using a stand mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add in pudding mix, milk, lemon juice and lemon zest and blend until well combined.
  • Fold in roughly half of the whipped cream.
  • In loaf pan or dish, place a layer of cookies. Top with layer of cream cheese mixture. Repeat layers until reaching the top of the pan. Finish with a layer of whipped cream. Top with lemon zest and crushed cookies.
  • Enjoy!