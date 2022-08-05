Brittany’s Bites: Lemon icebox cake

Ingredients:
- 2 cups whipped cream (see recipe below)
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
- 1 3.4 oz. instant vanilla pudding mix
- ¾ cup milk (not plant-based)
- 1 lemon (for juice and zest)
- 20-25 vanilla wafers
Directions for whipped cream:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Using stand mixer, beat together all ingredients until soft peaks form. Set aside.
Directions for cake:
- Using a stand mixer, beat cream cheese until fluffy. Add in pudding mix, milk, lemon juice and lemon zest and blend until well combined.
- Fold in roughly half of the whipped cream.
- In loaf pan or dish, place a layer of cookies. Top with layer of cream cheese mixture. Repeat layers until reaching the top of the pan. Finish with a layer of whipped cream. Top with lemon zest and crushed cookies.
- Enjoy!