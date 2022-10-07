Brittany’s Bites: Lemon-Blueberry Cupcakes

Brittany is sharing a recipe that will satisfy your sweet tooth on National Pick Blueberries Day.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 box cake mix, vanilla or lemon (along with ingredients on package – water, oil and eggs)

1 3.4 oz box instant pudding mix, vanilla or lemon

1 18 oz. container fresh blueberries

1 pint heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

1 15.75 can lemon pie filling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place cupcake liners in cupcake pan.

Using stand mixer, prepare cake mix according to package directions, adding the water, vegetable oil and egg. Beat on medium to high speed for roughly two minutes. Add powdered pudding mix. Blend until combined.

Fold in blueberries, reserving a handful to be used as garnish on top of cupcakes.

Place one scoop of batter into each cupcake liner.

Bake for roughly 20 minutes, keeping an eye on the tops so they don’t get to golden brown. Test with a toothpick. When finished, set aside to cool.

Using the stand mixer, combine heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar. Beat at high speed until soft peaks form. Fold in most or all of the can of lemon pie filling, depending on taste. Store in fridge to stiffen up a bit if needed.

Frost each cupcake and top with a single blueberry.