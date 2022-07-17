x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Lemon-Basil Pasta Salad

Brittany is combining the fresh flavors of lemon and basil in this pasta salad that’s perfect for a summer gathering.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 16 oz. box of pasta

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tsps. red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

1 tsp. minced garlic (roughly two cloves)

2 tsps. Dijon mustard

1/3 cup lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup finely shredded asiago or parmesan cheese

1 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper to taste

 

Directions:

Cook pasta according to directions on box. Drain and rinse with cold water.

In a small bowl, make the lemon vinaigrette. Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.

In a large bowl, combine the pasta with the vinaigrette. Add the lemon zest, cheese and fresh basil. Mix together.

Enjoy!

