Brittany’s Bites: Lemon-Basil Pasta Salad

Ingredients:
1 16 oz. box of pasta
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tsps. red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
1 tsp. minced garlic (roughly two cloves)
2 tsps. Dijon mustard
1/3 cup lemon juice
Zest of 1 lemon
1 cup finely shredded asiago or parmesan cheese
1 cup fresh basil, thinly sliced
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Cook pasta according to directions on box. Drain and rinse with cold water.
In a small bowl, make the lemon vinaigrette. Whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, honey, garlic, Dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
In a large bowl, combine the pasta with the vinaigrette. Add the lemon zest, cheese and fresh basil. Mix together.
Enjoy!