Brittany’s Bites: Keto-friendly pesto eggs

Ingredients:
- 1 egg
- 1 jar prepared pesto
- Ricotta cheese
- Wheat toast (or keto-friendly bread)
- Red pepper flakes (optional)
- Honey for drizzling (optional)
Directions:
- Scoop a heaping spoonful of pesto into nonstick pan. Once warm, add egg – scrambled, sunny-side up, or otherwise. Cover with lid and allow to cook until egg is to your liking, usually four to five minutes.
- Toast bread and top with thin layer of ricotta cheese. Add egg on top of the cheese. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes and drizzle with honey.
Keto-friendly bread
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsps. almond flour
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 1 medium egg
- ½ tsp. baking powder
Directions:
- Melt butter in ramekin in microwave.
- Add almond flour, egg and baking powder. Beat with a fork until mixed.
- Microwave for 90 seconds or until firm. Run a knife around the edge to release and flip over onto a plate. Slice in half, toast in toaster.
Enjoy!
Recipe adapted from Gimme Delicious.