Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Keto-friendly pesto eggs

As the new year slowly approaches, people are wanting to try a new approach for eating. This week, Brittany Bailey cooks up a keto-friendly recipe.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 egg
  • 1 jar prepared pesto
  • Ricotta cheese
  • Wheat toast (or keto-friendly bread)
  • Red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Honey for drizzling (optional)

Directions:

  • Scoop a heaping spoonful of pesto into nonstick pan. Once warm, add egg – scrambled, sunny-side up, or otherwise. Cover with lid and allow to cook until egg is to your liking, usually four to five minutes.
  • Toast bread and top with thin layer of ricotta cheese. Add egg on top of the cheese. Sprinkle with red pepper flakes and drizzle with honey.

Keto-friendly bread

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsps. almond flour
  • 1 Tbsp. butter
  • 1 medium egg
  • ½ tsp. baking powder

Directions:

  • Melt butter in ramekin in microwave.
  • Add almond flour, egg and baking powder. Beat with a fork until mixed.
  • Microwave for 90 seconds or until firm. Run a knife around the edge to release and flip over onto a plate. Slice in half, toast in toaster.

Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from Gimme Delicious.

