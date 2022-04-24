Brittany's Bites: Jalapeno poppers in a blanket

Brittany has a new twist on pigs in a blanket.

Ingredients:

1 pkg puff pastry sheets, thawed

1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened

1 cup shredded cheese

4 cloves roasted garlic, mashed (see instructions below)

3-4 strips cooked bacon, crumbled

1 egg

Flour for dusting

12 medium jalapeno peppers, seeded and cut in half lengthwise

Instructions:

(For roasted garlic):

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut the top off a whole garlic bulb. Place on piece of aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil. Wrap tightly. Bake for 30 minutes or until the garlic cloves are very soft. Squeeze out the cloves needed for this recipe.

(For poppers):

In small bowl, beat egg with some water for egg wash. Set aside.

Dust a work surface with flour. Unfold one of the pastry sheets, roll out a bit and cut into 12 squares. Repeat with the other sheet.

In medium bowl, combine cream cheese, shredded cheese, garlic and bacon. Spoon about 2 tsps. into a jalapeno half. Place on a square of dough, cheese side down. Fold the pastry up and over the pepper and press together to seal. Place on baking sheet.

Repeat with the rest of the peppers. Brush with egg wash.

Bake 20 minutes or until pastries are golden brown.

Enjoy!