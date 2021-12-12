x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Hot Cocoa Cookies

This treat is right on time for National Hot Cocoa Day.

Ingredients:

For the cookies:

  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 ½ tsps. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1 ¼ cups brown sugar
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 ½ tsps. pure vanilla extract
  • 25 large marshmallows (approximately)

For the icing:

  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • 4 Tbsps. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
  • ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • ¼ cup hot water
  • ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • Sprinkles for decoration

Directions:

  • In microwave, carefully melt together butter and chocolate chips, stopping microwave at various intervals to stir. Set aside to cool slightly.
  • In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.
  • Using an electric mixer, beat the sugar, eggs and vanilla on low speed until well combined. Add chocolate mixture and blend. Next, slowly add in flour mixture, small amounts at a time. Blend until just combined.
  • Scrape down the sides of the bowl, cover dough and refrigerate for at least one hour. The dough should be firm.
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
  • Scoop up a tablespoon of dough, roll into a ball and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Flatten slightly. Repeat with rest of dough.
  • Bake cookies about 12 minutes.
  • While the cookies are baking, cut the marshmallows in half.
  • Remove cookies from the oven and press one marshmallow, cut side down, into the center of each cookie.
  • Bake cookies in the oven for another two to three minutes.
  • Allow cookies to cool.
  • To prepare icing, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together. Spoon a small amount of icing on top of each marshmallow. Top with sprinkles before the icing dries.
  • Allow icing to set up about 30 minutes before serving.
  • Enjoy!

*Recipe adapted from Glorious Treats.

In Other News

Brittany's Bites | Hot Cocoa Cookies