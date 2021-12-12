Brittany’s Bites: Hot Cocoa Cookies

Ingredients:
For the cookies:
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- 12 oz. semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 ½ tsps. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 ¼ cups brown sugar
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ tsps. pure vanilla extract
- 25 large marshmallows (approximately)
For the icing:
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 4 Tbsps. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- ¼ cup hot water
- ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
- Sprinkles for decoration
Directions:
- In microwave, carefully melt together butter and chocolate chips, stopping microwave at various intervals to stir. Set aside to cool slightly.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and salt.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the sugar, eggs and vanilla on low speed until well combined. Add chocolate mixture and blend. Next, slowly add in flour mixture, small amounts at a time. Blend until just combined.
- Scrape down the sides of the bowl, cover dough and refrigerate for at least one hour. The dough should be firm.
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees.
- Scoop up a tablespoon of dough, roll into a ball and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Flatten slightly. Repeat with rest of dough.
- Bake cookies about 12 minutes.
- While the cookies are baking, cut the marshmallows in half.
- Remove cookies from the oven and press one marshmallow, cut side down, into the center of each cookie.
- Bake cookies in the oven for another two to three minutes.
- Allow cookies to cool.
- To prepare icing, combine all ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk together. Spoon a small amount of icing on top of each marshmallow. Top with sprinkles before the icing dries.
- Allow icing to set up about 30 minutes before serving.
- Enjoy!
*Recipe adapted from Glorious Treats.