Brittany’s Bites: Heart hand pies

Need a Valentine's Day gift idea? These heart-shaped pies are the perfect shareable treat for two!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 pkg refrigerated pie crusts (2 rounds)

Raspberry or strawberry preserves

1 egg, mixed with water to create egg wash

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp. pure vanilla extract

1-2 Tbsps. milk

Sprinkles or turbinado sugar for decoration

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line baking sheet with silicone mat or parchment paper.

Unroll pie crust onto a non-stick or floured surface. Using heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out as many hearts as possible from the crust. Repeat with remaining crust, ensuring an equal number of hearts.

Place one cutout heart on a baking sheet. Drop roughly 1 tsp. of preserves into the center of the heart. Brush the edge with egg wash. Place another heart on top and press down to seal. Crimp edges with a fork if desired. Make a tiny slice in the center to vent the hand pie while baking. Sprinkle with sugar, if desired.

Repeat with the rest of the cutout hearts. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool.

In small bowl, combine powdered sugar, vanilla and milk to form a glaze. Dip the tops of each hand pie in glaze. Sprinkle with more sugar or sprinkles.