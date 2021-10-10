Brittany’s Bites: Hawaiian Angel Food Trifle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 whole angel food cake (store-bought or homemade)
- 1 5.1 oz. box of instant vanilla pudding (or banana, if preferred)
- 2 ½ cups milk
- ½ cup sour cream
- 1 10 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
- 1 21 oz. can cherry pie filling
- 1 8 oz. container creamy whipped topping
- Pecans for garnish, if desired
Directions:
- Chop up the cake into roughly 1-inch cubes.
- Prepare pudding according to package directions.
- In a trifle dish or large bowl, arrange a layer of cake chunks. Top with pudding, making sure to spread to the edges. Top with pineapple and then cherries, also spreading to the edges. Repeat all layers.
- Top with any remaining pudding and then whipped topping. Sprinkle pecans on top.
Enjoy!