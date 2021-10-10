x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Hawaiian Angel Food Trifle

We're celebrating angel food cake. If you don't want to make one from scratch, we got you covered in this week's Brittany's Bites.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 whole angel food cake (store-bought or homemade)
  • 1 5.1 oz. box of instant vanilla pudding (or banana, if preferred)
  • 2 ½ cups milk
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 1 10 oz. can pineapple tidbits, drained
  • 1 21 oz. can cherry pie filling
  • 1 8 oz. container creamy whipped topping
  • Pecans for garnish, if desired

Directions:

  • Chop up the cake into roughly 1-inch cubes.
  • Prepare pudding according to package directions.
  • In a trifle dish or large bowl, arrange a layer of cake chunks. Top with pudding, making sure to spread to the edges. Top with pineapple and then cherries, also spreading to the edges. Repeat all layers.
  • Top with any remaining pudding and then whipped topping. Sprinkle pecans on top.

Enjoy!

