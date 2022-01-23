x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Hamburger Casserole

This week, 10TV's Brittany Bailey tried out a recipe she's never done before.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef (or plant-based substitute)
  • 1 cup white onion, diced
  • 1 tsp. garlic, minced or pressed
  • 1 10 ¾ oz. can tomato soup, undiluted
  • 1 14.5 oz. can cut green beans, drained
  • 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes
  • Salt and pepper for seasoning
  • Paprika for seasoning

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Brown ground beef with onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Or prepare plant-based meat product.
  • In a 9x13 baking dish, combine hamburger mixture, tomato soup and green beans. Mix together.
  • Top with mashed potatoes. Sprinkle paprika over the top.
  • Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until mashed potatoes are turning golden brown and bottom mixture is bubbling.

Enjoy!

