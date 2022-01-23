Brittany’s Bites: Hamburger Casserole

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef (or plant-based substitute)
- 1 cup white onion, diced
- 1 tsp. garlic, minced or pressed
- 1 10 ¾ oz. can tomato soup, undiluted
- 1 14.5 oz. can cut green beans, drained
- 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes
- Salt and pepper for seasoning
- Paprika for seasoning
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Brown ground beef with onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Or prepare plant-based meat product.
- In a 9x13 baking dish, combine hamburger mixture, tomato soup and green beans. Mix together.
- Top with mashed potatoes. Sprinkle paprika over the top.
- Bake uncovered for 30 minutes or until mashed potatoes are turning golden brown and bottom mixture is bubbling.
Enjoy!