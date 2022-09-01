x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Greek Quinoa Salad

Check out this delicious, unique take on a classic Greek salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup quinoa (cooked according to package instructions)
  • 1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1/4-1/2 cup red onion, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 Persian cucumber, diced
  • 1 4 oz. container crumbled feta cheese
  • ½ cup diced kalamata olives
  • Lite Greek salad dressing to taste

Directions:

  • Prepare quinoa according to package direction. One cup dried quinoa should make three cups cooked quinoa.
  • Add in veggies, olives and cheese, adjusting measurements to taste.
  • Add in dressing, stir to combine.

Enjoy!

