Brittany’s Bites: Greek Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:
- 1 cup quinoa (cooked according to package instructions)
- 1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- 1/4-1/2 cup red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 1 Persian cucumber, diced
- 1 4 oz. container crumbled feta cheese
- ½ cup diced kalamata olives
- Lite Greek salad dressing to taste
Directions:
- Prepare quinoa according to package direction. One cup dried quinoa should make three cups cooked quinoa.
- Add in veggies, olives and cheese, adjusting measurements to taste.
- Add in dressing, stir to combine.
Enjoy!