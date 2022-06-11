x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Greek nachos

These Greek nachos make a great party snack! Throw some pita chips, olives, cheese, veggies and hummus together for a tasty dish.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

Hummus

Feta dip or tzatziki dip

Persian cucumbers, finely chopped

Roma tomatoes, finely chopped

Red onion, finely chopped

Banana peppers, finely chopped

Crumbled seasoned feta cheese

Black olives, thinly sliced (if desired)

Za’atar or Greek seasoning

Pita chips

Directions:

Thin both hummus and feta (or tzatziki) dip with water so that it can be easily drizzled.

Place a layer of pita chips on a serving platter. Top with hummus, feta dip and chopped veggies. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with seasoning.

Enjoy!

