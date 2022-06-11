Brittany's Bites: Greek nachos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
Hummus
Feta dip or tzatziki dip
Persian cucumbers, finely chopped
Roma tomatoes, finely chopped
Red onion, finely chopped
Banana peppers, finely chopped
Crumbled seasoned feta cheese
Black olives, thinly sliced (if desired)
Za’atar or Greek seasoning
Pita chips
Directions:
Thin both hummus and feta (or tzatziki) dip with water so that it can be easily drizzled.
Place a layer of pita chips on a serving platter. Top with hummus, feta dip and chopped veggies. Repeat layers. Sprinkle with seasoning.
Enjoy!