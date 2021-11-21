Brittany’s Bites: Gingerbread Cookies

Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups flour
- 1 ½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 Tbsp. ground ginger
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- ½ tsp. cloves
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ¾ cup butter, softened
- 1 cup brown sugar
- 1 egg
- 2 Tbsps. brewed coffee
- ¼ cup molasses
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- In medium bowl, combine flower, baking soda spices and salt. Set aside.
- Using mixer, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, coffee and molasses. Slowly blend in flour mixture.
- Place in fridge for roughly 15 minutes.
- Shape dough into balls and roll in white sugar. Place on baking sheet covered in parchment paper or silicone mat.
- Bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Cool.
- Enjoy!
(Recipe adapted from Small Town Woman)