Brittany’s Bites: Gingerbread Cookies

Gingerbread cookies are a perfect fall dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups flour
  • 1 ½ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 Tbsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • ½ tsp. cloves
  • 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • ¾ cup butter, softened
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 2 Tbsps. brewed coffee
  • ¼ cup molasses
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • In medium bowl, combine flower, baking soda spices and salt. Set aside.
  • Using mixer, cream butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in egg, coffee and molasses. Slowly blend in flour mixture.
  • Place in fridge for roughly 15 minutes.
  • Shape dough into balls and roll in white sugar. Place on baking sheet covered in parchment paper or silicone mat.
  • Bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Cool.
  • Enjoy!

(Recipe adapted from Small Town Woman)

