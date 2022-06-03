x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Fried Rice

10TV's Brittany Bailey explains how to create this classic Chinese dish from the comfort of your home.

Ingredients:

  • 2-3 cups prepared rice, any kind
  • ½ bag of frozen peas and carrots
  • 3-4 green onions, chopped and separated – green parts and white parts
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
  • 2 eggs, beaten with a bit of water
  • Soy sauce
  • Sesame oil
  • Sriracha or other hot sauce (optional)
  • Protein of choice

Directions:

  • Prepare meat or other protein in pan, if including. Remove from pan and set aside.
  • Warm sesame oil or olive oil in pan. Scramble eggs. Remove eggs from pan and set aside.
  • Add more oil if necessary. Saute frozen peas and carrots until warm and cooked through. Add white parts of green onions and garlic. Saute for a couple of minutes. Add some hot sauce and soy sauce to the pan. Add cooked rice, cooked eggs and cooked protein, if including.
  • Mix together and add more sauce to taste, finishing with a bit more sesame oil. Sprinkle with the green parts of the green onions.
  • Enjoy!

In Other News

Brittany’s Bites: Fried Rice