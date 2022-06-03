Brittany’s Bites: Fried Rice

Ingredients:
- 2-3 cups prepared rice, any kind
- ½ bag of frozen peas and carrots
- 3-4 green onions, chopped and separated – green parts and white parts
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced or crushed
- 2 eggs, beaten with a bit of water
- Soy sauce
- Sesame oil
- Sriracha or other hot sauce (optional)
- Protein of choice
Directions:
- Prepare meat or other protein in pan, if including. Remove from pan and set aside.
- Warm sesame oil or olive oil in pan. Scramble eggs. Remove eggs from pan and set aside.
- Add more oil if necessary. Saute frozen peas and carrots until warm and cooked through. Add white parts of green onions and garlic. Saute for a couple of minutes. Add some hot sauce and soy sauce to the pan. Add cooked rice, cooked eggs and cooked protein, if including.
- Mix together and add more sauce to taste, finishing with a bit more sesame oil. Sprinkle with the green parts of the green onions.
- Enjoy!