x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: English toffee pie

Happy National English Toffee Day! If you have a sweet tooth, this week's recipe is perfect for you!

More Videos

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 chocolate cookie pie crust

1 3.4 oz. pkg instant vanilla pudding mix

1 ½ cups milk

1/3 cup caramel ice cream topping, plus more for drizzling

1 8 oz. container creamy frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 bag English toffee baking bits

Directions:

Spread caramel topping in bottom of cookie crust.

Whisk together milk and pudding mix. Let stand for five minutes. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in toffee bits. Spoon carefully over caramel in crust.

Place pie in freezer for four to five hours.

Before slicing to serve, let pie sit at room temperature for a few minutes.

Enjoy!

More recipes from Brittany ⬇️

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out