Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Cream Wafers

These cookies are a perfect addition to any holiday gathering.
Credit: 10TV

Ingredients:

Cookies:

  • ½ cup butter, softened (1 stick)
  • 1 cup flour
  • 3 Tbsps. heavy whipping cream
  • Granulated sugar for coating

Icing:

  • ¼ cup butter, softened (1/2 stick)
  • ¾ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 1-2 tsps. heavy whipping cream, as needed
  • Red and green food coloring

Directions:

  • Using stand mixer, combing butter, flour and cream to form dough. Chill in refrigerator for at least one hour.
  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Roll out dough to 1/8-inch thick.
  • Cut into 1-inch rounds (or use your favorite small cookie cutter).
  • Coat both sides with granulated sugar by dredging in bowl of sugar.
  • Place on ungreased cookie sheet, preferably lined with silicone mat or parchment paper. Prick each cookie with a fork three to four times.
  • Bake for 7 to 9 minutes. The cookies should be puffy but not brown. Let cool.
  • For frosting, using the stand mixer, combine butter, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add cream as needed until proper consistency.
  • Separate into two batches. Using gel food coloring, make one batch red and the other green.
  • Frost the underside of one cookie and place another cookie on top to make a sandwich.
  • Enjoy!

