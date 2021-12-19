Brittany’s Bites: Cream Wafers

Ingredients:
Cookies:
- ½ cup butter, softened (1 stick)
- 1 cup flour
- 3 Tbsps. heavy whipping cream
- Granulated sugar for coating
Icing:
- ¼ cup butter, softened (1/2 stick)
- ¾ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 1-2 tsps. heavy whipping cream, as needed
- Red and green food coloring
Directions:
- Using stand mixer, combing butter, flour and cream to form dough. Chill in refrigerator for at least one hour.
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Roll out dough to 1/8-inch thick.
- Cut into 1-inch rounds (or use your favorite small cookie cutter).
- Coat both sides with granulated sugar by dredging in bowl of sugar.
- Place on ungreased cookie sheet, preferably lined with silicone mat or parchment paper. Prick each cookie with a fork three to four times.
- Bake for 7 to 9 minutes. The cookies should be puffy but not brown. Let cool.
- For frosting, using the stand mixer, combine butter, powdered sugar and vanilla. Add cream as needed until proper consistency.
- Separate into two batches. Using gel food coloring, make one batch red and the other green.
- Frost the underside of one cookie and place another cookie on top to make a sandwich.
- Enjoy!