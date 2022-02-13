x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Cream Puff Hearts

This sweet treat is sure to be a hit for Valentine's Day.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. puff pastry sheets (contains two)
  • 1 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 2 tbsp. powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 pint raspberries
  • Powdered sugar for dusting 

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Unfold the puff pastry sheets and carefully roll out a bit or press down the folds. Smooth out the sheets as much as possible. Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out as many hearts as possible.
  • Please on baking sheet covered with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
  • Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
  • Using a stand mixer, whip the cream, sugar and vanilla for several minutes until thick and fluffy.
  • Gently pull apart each heart to make two pieces. Top one side with a dollop of whipped cream. Top with a few raspberries. Place the other half on top to form puff pastry sandwich. Dust with powdered sugar.
  • Enjoy!

In Other News

Brittany’s Bites: Cream Puff Hearts