Brittany’s Bites: Cream Puff Hearts

Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. puff pastry sheets (contains two)
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- 2 tbsp. powdered sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1 pint raspberries
- Powdered sugar for dusting
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Unfold the puff pastry sheets and carefully roll out a bit or press down the folds. Smooth out the sheets as much as possible. Using a heart-shaped cookie cutter, cut out as many hearts as possible.
- Please on baking sheet covered with a silicone mat or parchment paper.
- Bake in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes or until lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool completely.
- Using a stand mixer, whip the cream, sugar and vanilla for several minutes until thick and fluffy.
- Gently pull apart each heart to make two pieces. Top one side with a dollop of whipped cream. Top with a few raspberries. Place the other half on top to form puff pastry sandwich. Dust with powdered sugar.
- Enjoy!