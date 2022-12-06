Brittany's Bites: Cowboy Salsa

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (Courtesy: Amy Anglin)
Ingredients for dressing:
¾ cup apple cider vinegar
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup sugar
1 tsp. salt
½ tsp. pepper
Ingredients for salsa:
2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
2 cans white corn, drained
1 can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
Handful mini sweet peppers, diced
2-3 fresh jalapeno peppers, diced
Directions:
To make the dressing, mix all of the ingredients in a pot on medium heat. Bring to a boil for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine beans and peppers. Top with cooled dressing and toss. Serve with a scoop-shaped chip.
Note: The flavors will meld together more and more each day the salsa kept in the fridge.
Enjoy!