Brittany's Bites: Cowboy Salsa

A refreshing snack for hot summer days.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (Courtesy: Amy Anglin)

Ingredients for dressing:

¾ cup apple cider vinegar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 cup sugar

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Ingredients for salsa:

2 cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

2 cans white corn, drained

1 can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 can black beans, rinsed and drained

Handful mini sweet peppers, diced

2-3 fresh jalapeno peppers, diced

Directions:

To make the dressing, mix all of the ingredients in a pot on medium heat. Bring to a boil for 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine beans and peppers. Top with cooled dressing and toss. Serve with a scoop-shaped chip.

Note: The flavors will meld together more and more each day the salsa kept in the fridge.