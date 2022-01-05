x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Parfaits

The classic tastes of chocolate and peanut butter come together in this delicious dessert.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • ¼ cup peanut butter
  • 1 5.9 oz. pkg instant chocolate pudding mix
  • 2 cups milk (not plant-based)
  • 12 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed

Directions:

  • Prepare pudding according to package instructions. Set aside.
  • Using stand mixer, beat 2 cups of heavy whipping cream with sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Set aside.
  • Using another bowl, blend together peanut butter and remaining ½ cup heavy whipping cream until smooth. Add half of prepared whipping cream and fold together until mixture is combined and light and fluffy.
  • In small jelly jars or serving dishes, sprinkle a layer of crushed cookies along the bottom. Spoon over a dollop of the chocolate pudding. Top with peanut butter mixture. Repeat layers until they reach the top. Add a dollop of the prepared whipped cream. Sprinkle with crushed cookies.
  • Enjoy!