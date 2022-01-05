Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate-Peanut Butter Parfaits

Ingredients:
- 2 ½ cups heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ¼ cup peanut butter
- 1 5.9 oz. pkg instant chocolate pudding mix
- 2 cups milk (not plant-based)
- 12 chocolate sandwich cookies, crushed
Directions:
- Prepare pudding according to package instructions. Set aside.
- Using stand mixer, beat 2 cups of heavy whipping cream with sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Set aside.
- Using another bowl, blend together peanut butter and remaining ½ cup heavy whipping cream until smooth. Add half of prepared whipping cream and fold together until mixture is combined and light and fluffy.
- In small jelly jars or serving dishes, sprinkle a layer of crushed cookies along the bottom. Spoon over a dollop of the chocolate pudding. Top with peanut butter mixture. Repeat layers until they reach the top. Add a dollop of the prepared whipped cream. Sprinkle with crushed cookies.
- Enjoy!