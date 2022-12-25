x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate icebox wreath cake

What better way to get in the Christmas spirit than by making a festive cake? This week, 10TV's Brittany Bailey shows you how to make a cake fit for the holidays.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 3 cups heavy whipping cream
  • ¼ cup powdered sugar, plus 2 Tbsps.
  • 3 tsps. pure vanilla extract
  • 1 pkg thin chocolate sandwich cookies (or chocolate wafer cookies)
  • Decorations of choice: mini chocolate sandwich cookies, snowballs, sprinkles, festive candies, etc.

Directions:

  • Add 2 cups heavy whipping cream to mixing bowl along with ¼ cup powdered sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla extract. Beat on high until stiff peaks are formed.
  • Spoon some of the mixture into a piping bag. Pipe a ring of whipped cream into a circle on a serving platter. Using the remaining whipped cream, spread a thin layer onto one side of a cookie and then press together with another cookie. Stand the pressed-together cookies on their edge onto the cream ring on the serving platter. Continue this process, adding a layer of whipped cream to each cookie and adding to the circle until a complete ring is formed. Spread the remaining frosting all over the wreath, covering all sides.
  • Refrigerate overnight.
  • The next day, combine the remaining 1 cup of heavy whipping cream, 2 Tbsps. of powdered sugar and 1 tsp. of vanilla in mixing bowl. Beat on high until stiff peaks form. Spread over the entire wreath cake. Top with festive decorations and finish by dusting with powdered sugar.

Enjoy!

