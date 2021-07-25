Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate Chunk Bread Pudding

Recipe courtesy of: Nicole Montoney
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs
- 1/3 cup of sugar
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 3 cups heavy cream
- 6 cups day-old, dry bread
- 1 1-lb. Trader Joe’s Milk Chocolate bar, broken into pieces
Directions:
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs thoroughly. In this order, add: sugar and cinnamon. Whisk. Add vanilla and heavy cream. Whisk again.
- Fold the bread into the egg mixture. Let sit for a while (in the fridge). Keep in fridge for a minimum of half an hour, but there is no harm is putting this together in the morning for an evening dessert, maybe 6 hours tops. If really cold, set out a 1/2 hour before baking. I wouldn’t soak overnight though.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Place bread mixture into generously buttered 8-10” baking dish/pan. Squish down to make things fit.
- Then push in chocolate chunks. A lot of them. You can’t go too far with this.
- Bake for 25 mins with foil on (spray with nonstick). Take off foil. Bake for about 35 mins longer.
- Best served warm, with vanilla ice cream or a cup of coffee.
