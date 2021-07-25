x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate Chunk Bread Pudding

Can't decide between breakfast and dessert? 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe submitted by a viewer that's made for chocolate lovers!

Recipe courtesy of: Nicole Montoney

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1/3 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract 
  • 3 cups heavy cream
  • 6 cups day-old, dry bread
  • 1 1-lb. Trader Joe’s Milk Chocolate bar, broken into pieces

Directions:

  • In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs thoroughly. In this order, add: sugar and cinnamon. Whisk. Add vanilla and heavy cream. Whisk again.
  • Fold the bread into the egg mixture. Let sit for a while (in the fridge). Keep in fridge for a minimum of half an hour, but there is no harm is putting this together in the morning for an evening dessert, maybe 6 hours tops. If really cold, set out a 1/2 hour before baking. I wouldn’t soak overnight though.  
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Place bread mixture into generously buttered 8-10” baking dish/pan. Squish down to make things fit. 
  • Then push in chocolate chunks. A lot of them. You can’t go too far with this. 
  • Bake for 25 mins with foil on (spray with nonstick). Take off foil. Bake for about 35 mins longer.
  • Best served warm, with vanilla ice cream or a cup of coffee.

RELATED: Recipes: Brittany's Bites