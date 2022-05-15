Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate chip cream cheese croissants

Ingredients:
- 1 8 oz. pkg crescent rolls, 8 count
- 1 8 oz. tub whipped cream cheese
- 1-2 cups mini chocolate chips
- 1 egg
- Cinnamon sugar for topping
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Separate crescent roll dough.
- On the larger end of the triangle of each piece of dough, scoop a teaspoon or so of the cream cheese and spread. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Dust with cinnamon sugar. Roll dough toward the small tip of the triangle.
- Please on greased cookie sheet or one lined with a silicone mat.
- In small bowl, mix together egg and water to make an egg wash. Spread on each roll. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
- Bake in oven for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
- Enjoy