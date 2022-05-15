x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chocolate chip cream cheese croissants

10TV's Brittany Bailey whips up a sweet and easy treat for National Chocolate Chip Day.

Ingredients:

  • 1 8 oz. pkg crescent rolls, 8 count
  • 1 8 oz. tub whipped cream cheese
  • 1-2 cups mini chocolate chips
  • 1 egg
  • Cinnamon sugar for topping

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Separate crescent roll dough.
  • On the larger end of the triangle of each piece of dough, scoop a teaspoon or so of the cream cheese and spread. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Dust with cinnamon sugar. Roll dough toward the small tip of the triangle.
  • Please on greased cookie sheet or one lined with a silicone mat.
  • In small bowl, mix together egg and water to make an egg wash. Spread on each roll. Sprinkle with cinnamon sugar.
  • Bake in oven for 10 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Enjoy