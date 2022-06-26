Brittany's Bites: Chocolate Bundt Cake

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
1 box chocolate cake mix
1 5.1 oz. box instant chocolate pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
1 cup vegetable oil
4 eggs, beaten
½ cup warm water
1 bag mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
Powdered sugar for dusting
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with nonstick baking spray.
Using a stand mixer, mix together cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, oil, eggs and water. Fold in chocolate chips.
Pour batter into greased bundt pan.
Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
Allow to cool. Turn onto a serving platter. Dust with powdered sugar.
Enjoy!