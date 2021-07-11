x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chinese Salad

A viewer shared their recipe that will help get you to eat more vegetables.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recipe by Jan Hicks

Ingredients for the salad:

  • 1 head napa cabbage (or 1 bag coleslaw mix)
  • 5 green onions, chopped
  • 2 pkgs. ramen noodles, original flavor
  • ½ cup butter
  • 1 pkg. slivered almonds

Ingredients for the dressing: 

  • 1 cup oil
  • ½ cup vinegar
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 2 tsps. soy sauce

Directions:

  • Chop and mix cabbage and onions in a bowl.
  • Brown noodles in butter. Then add almonds and brown lightly. Sprinkle on seasoning mix from noodle packages.
  • Mix dressing and put on salad 15 minutes before serving.
  • If making the salad ahead of time, store noodles and cabbage separately and mix together with dressing 15 minutes before serving.

 Enjoy!

