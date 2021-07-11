Brittany’s Bites: Chinese Salad

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Recipe by Jan Hicks
Ingredients for the salad:
- 1 head napa cabbage (or 1 bag coleslaw mix)
- 5 green onions, chopped
- 2 pkgs. ramen noodles, original flavor
- ½ cup butter
- 1 pkg. slivered almonds
Ingredients for the dressing:
- 1 cup oil
- ½ cup vinegar
- ¾ cup sugar
- 2 tsps. soy sauce
Directions:
- Chop and mix cabbage and onions in a bowl.
- Brown noodles in butter. Then add almonds and brown lightly. Sprinkle on seasoning mix from noodle packages.
- Mix dressing and put on salad 15 minutes before serving.
- If making the salad ahead of time, store noodles and cabbage separately and mix together with dressing 15 minutes before serving.
Enjoy!