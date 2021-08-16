x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Have you had a chickpea salad sandwich? If not, this is your chance to give it a try.

Ingredients:

  •  1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • ¼ cup red onion, diced
  • ½ red pepper, diced
  • 3 Tbsps vegan mayo
  • ½ tsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp garlic powder
  • ½ tsp onion powder
  • 1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Leafy green for garnish
  • Bread for sandwich

 Directions:

  • In medium bowl, add chickpeas and smash with potato masher until chunky.
  • Add red onion, red pepper, mayo, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, dill and salt and pepper. Stir until combined.
  • Toast slices of bread.
  • Spread chickpea mixture on one slice of bread. Add leafy greens. Top with other slice of bread.

Enjoy!

Original recipe here.

