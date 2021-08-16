Brittany’s Bites: Chickpea Salad Sandwiches

Ingredients:
- 1 15 oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
- ¼ cup red onion, diced
- ½ red pepper, diced
- 3 Tbsps vegan mayo
- ½ tsp Dijon mustard
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp onion powder
- 1 Tbsp fresh dill, chopped
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Leafy green for garnish
- Bread for sandwich
Directions:
- In medium bowl, add chickpeas and smash with potato masher until chunky.
- Add red onion, red pepper, mayo, mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, dill and salt and pepper. Stir until combined.
- Toast slices of bread.
- Spread chickpea mixture on one slice of bread. Add leafy greens. Top with other slice of bread.
Enjoy!
Original recipe here.
