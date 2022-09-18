x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany's Bites: Cheeseburger Casserole

Brittany has a great alternative to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 lb. ground beef (or meat alternative)

½ white onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

1 10.5 oz. can condensed cheddar cheese soup

1 8 oz. container sour cream

1 32 oz. bag frozen circular hash brown potatoes

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Hamburger pickle slices

Steak seasoning to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Cheeseburger toppings of choice

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly spray a 9x13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.

In saute pan, using butter or oil, saute peppers and onions until softened. Add garlic, ground beef and preferred steak seasoning. Cook until no longer pink. Drain, if necessary.

Add in cheese soup and sour cream. Mix to combine. Pour into greased baking dish.

Top with a layer of pickle slices. Sprinkle with a layer of cheddar cheese. Add rows of frozen hash browns or tater tots on top.

Bake for roughly 40 minutes. Top with a another sprinkle of cheese. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until hash browns are golden brown.

Serve with ketchup, mustard, diced tomatoes, pickles and shredded lettuce.

Enjoy!

