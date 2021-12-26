Brittany’s Bites: Candy Cane Dessert

Ingredients:
- 1 pkg. (14.3 oz.) Oreo cookies
- 6 Tbsps. butter, melted
- 1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 2 Tbsps. milk
- 2 small containers (8 oz. each) or 1 large container (16 oz.) whipped topping, thawed
- ¾ cup crushed candy canes
- 2 pkgs. (3.4 oz.) instant white chocolate pudding mix
- 2 ¾ cup cold milk (cannot be plant-based milk)
Directions:
- Crush cookies in a food processor, blender or sealed bag until they are fine crumbs. Add melted butter and combine. Press into the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.
- Using a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping and half the crushed candy canes. Spread over crust.
- In a separate bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk for two minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping.
- Refrigerate covered for at least four hours so the filling can set. Sprinkle with remaining candies.
Enjoy!
*Recipe inspired by Taste of Home, recommended by Renae Lewis.