Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Candy Cane Dessert

This dessert is a creative and tasty way to put those leftover candy canes to good use.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pkg. (14.3 oz.) Oreo cookies
  • 6 Tbsps. butter, melted
  • 1 pkg. (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 Tbsps. milk
  • 2 small containers (8 oz. each) or 1 large container (16 oz.) whipped topping, thawed
  • ¾ cup crushed candy canes
  • 2 pkgs. (3.4 oz.) instant white chocolate pudding mix
  • 2 ¾ cup cold milk (cannot be plant-based milk)

Directions:

  • Crush cookies in a food processor, blender or sealed bag until they are fine crumbs. Add melted butter and combine. Press into the bottom of a 13x9 baking dish. Refrigerate while preparing the filling.
  • Using a stand mixer, beat cream cheese, sugar and milk until smooth. Fold in half of the whipped topping and half the crushed candy canes. Spread over crust.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk pudding mix and milk for two minutes. Spread over cream cheese layer. Top with remaining whipped topping.
  • Refrigerate covered for at least four hours so the filling can set. Sprinkle with remaining candies.

Enjoy!

*Recipe inspired by Taste of Home, recommended by Renae Lewis.

