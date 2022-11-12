Brittany's Bites: Bundt bagel breakfast sandwich

Happy National Have a Bagel Day! What better way to celebrate than to make your very own bagel sandwich? Check out how in the latest Brittany's Bites!

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

2 11 oz. cans refrigerated French bread

1 jar of everything but the bagel seasoning

1 7.5 oz. container whipped chive cream cheese

8 eggs, beaten

Shredded cheese

Cooked bacon (plant-based, if desired)

Roma tomatoes, sliced

Red onion, thinly sliced

Arugula

Salt and pepper, if desired

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray Bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray.

Sprinkle several tablespoons of the seasoning into a baking dish or pan. Roll each loaf of bread in the mix to coat all sides, but not the edges. Place each loaf into the pan to form a circle and pinch the edges together to seal.

Bake 35 minutes or until golden brown. Allow to cool. Remove bread from pan and slice in half horizontally with a serrated knife. If desired, scoop out some of the bread from each half. Spread the cream cheese on each half.

In a nonstick skillet, add butter or oil, eggs, and salt and pepper, if desired. Cook eggs, stirring occasionally, until firm. Keep eggs in a large circle filling the entire pan. Top with cheese. Cover to allow cheese to melt. Carefully slide the cheese-topped eggs onto one bread ring.

Top with bacon, tomatoes, onions and arugula. Place the other bread ring on top. Lightly press sandwich together. Cut into wedges to serve.