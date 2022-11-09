Brittany’s Bites: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Ingredients:
- 1 cup white rice, cooked according to package directions
- 2 Tbsps. butter, divided
- ½ cup white onion, chopped
- 1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 pkg (10 oz.) frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained
- 1 cup cheese dip
- ½ cup bread cubes (dry stuffing mix)
- ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
- Prepare rice according to package instructions.
- Heat 1 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until tender, roughly five minutes.
- Add cooked rice, mushroom soup, cooked broccoli and cheese dip to skillet. Stir to combine. Spoon into casserole dish.
- In small bowl, microwave remaining butter roughly 30 seconds or until melted. Add bread cubes and mix to coat. Sprinkle on top of casserole. Top with shredded cheese.
- Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.
- Enjoy!
Recipe from Minute Rice.