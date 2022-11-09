x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Broccoli Rice Casserole

Broccoli, rice and cheese all come together in this delicious casserole.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup white rice, cooked according to package directions
  • 2 Tbsps. butter, divided
  • ½ cup white onion, chopped
  • 1 can (10.75 oz.) condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • 1 pkg (10 oz.) frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained
  • 1 cup cheese dip
  • ½ cup bread cubes (dry stuffing mix)
  • ½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2-quart casserole dish with cooking spray.
  • Prepare rice according to package instructions.
  • Heat 1 Tbsp. butter in skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute until tender, roughly five minutes.
  • Add cooked rice, mushroom soup, cooked broccoli and cheese dip to skillet. Stir to combine. Spoon into casserole dish.
  • In small bowl, microwave remaining butter roughly 30 seconds or until melted.  Add bread cubes and mix to coat. Sprinkle on top of casserole. Top with shredded cheese.
  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.
  • Enjoy!

Recipe from Minute Rice.

