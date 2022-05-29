Brittany’s Bites: Breakfast Biscuit Sandwiches

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 4 eggs (plus one extra for egg wash)
- 1 cup shredded cheese
- 1 cup fully cooked sausage or crumbled bacon
- 1 can of 8 flaky layered biscuits
- Everything but the bagel seasoning
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cook sausage or bacon if using.
- In medium bowl, beat four eggs with salt and pepper. Pour into pan and cook until no longer soft but not too firm. Remove from heat and stir in cheese and cooked meat. Let cool.
- Separate eight biscuits and gently pull apart to reveal a pocket. Stuff filling into each one and then press sides together to seal. Place on cookie sheet sprayed with non-stick cooking spray or lined with a silicone mat.
- Whisk remaining egg with a bit of water. Brush over tops of each biscuit. Sprinkle with everything but the bagel seasoning.
- Bake for 20 minutes or until the tops are golden brown.
Enjoy!