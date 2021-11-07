Brittany’s Bites: Blueberry Muffins

Ingredients for muffins:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ tsp. salt
- 2 cups flour
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. baking soda
- 1 cup sour cream
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 cups fresh blueberries
For the streusel topping:
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- ½ cup chopped walnuts
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line muffin pans with 24 paper liners.
- Using a stand mixer, beat together eggs, sugar and salt for 5 minutes. The mixture should be light and fluffy.
- Add in sour cream, vegetable oil and vanilla. Beat on low, just until combined.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add dry mixture to wet mixture slowly, 1/3 at a time.
- In a small bowl, combine blueberries with 1 tsp. of flour to prevent berries from sinking to the bottom during baking. Gently fold the berries into the mixture. Divide batter evenly among muffin liners.
- In another bowl, combine streusel ingredients and scoop a spoonful of the mixture onto each muffin.
- Bake muffins for 25-30 minutes. Let cool.
Enjoy!
