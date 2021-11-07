x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Blueberry Muffins

It's National Blueberry Muffin Day and it is one of 10TV's Brittany Bailey's favorite things to make!

Ingredients for muffins:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • 2 cups flour
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 cups fresh blueberries

For the streusel topping:

  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line muffin pans with 24 paper liners.
  • Using a stand mixer, beat together eggs, sugar and salt for 5 minutes. The mixture should be light and fluffy.
  • Add in sour cream, vegetable oil and vanilla. Beat on low, just until combined.
  • In a separate bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and baking soda. Add dry mixture to wet mixture slowly, 1/3 at a time.
  • In a small bowl, combine blueberries with 1 tsp. of flour to prevent berries from sinking to the bottom during baking. Gently fold the berries into the mixture. Divide batter evenly among muffin liners.
  • In another bowl, combine streusel ingredients and scoop a spoonful of the mixture onto each muffin.
  • Bake muffins for 25-30 minutes. Let cool.

Enjoy!

