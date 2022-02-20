x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping

These blueberry muffins are a delicious addition to any breakfast or brunch menu.

Ingredients:

For muffins:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup sugar
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups flour
  • ½ tsp. salt
  • ½ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries

For streusel topping:

  • ½ cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¼ cup cold butter

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin pan with paper liners.
  • Using a mixer, beat eggs, and gradually add in sugar, oil and vanilla.
  • In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients and sour cream, alternately, into the egg mixture.
  • In a small bowl, toss blueberries in a tablespoon or so of flour to coat. (This will keep the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of the muffins while baking.)
  • Gently fold blueberries into batter.
  • To make the streusel, combine dry ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly.
  • Scoop batter into muffin pan, filling each cup about ¾ full. Top each with streusel mixture. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
  • Enjoy!

In Other News

Brittany's Bites: Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping