Brittany’s Bites: Blueberry Muffins with Streusel Topping

Ingredients:
For muffins:
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- ½ tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups flour
- ½ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. baking soda
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 cup sour cream
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
For streusel topping:
- ½ cup sugar
- 1/3 cup flour
- ½ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup cold butter
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line muffin pan with paper liners.
- Using a mixer, beat eggs, and gradually add in sugar, oil and vanilla.
- In a separate bowl, combine dry ingredients. Add dry ingredients and sour cream, alternately, into the egg mixture.
- In a small bowl, toss blueberries in a tablespoon or so of flour to coat. (This will keep the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of the muffins while baking.)
- Gently fold blueberries into batter.
- To make the streusel, combine dry ingredients. Cut in butter until crumbly.
- Scoop batter into muffin pan, filling each cup about ¾ full. Top each with streusel mixture. Bake 18 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Enjoy!