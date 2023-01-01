Brittany’s Bites: Black-eyed pea dip

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
1 can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
¼ cup white onion, finely diced
1 clove garlic, minced
¼ cup pickled jalapenos, finely diced (less for less spice!)
¼ cup salsa
¼ cup sour cream
1 cup shredded cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
Hot sauce to taste
Red pepper flakes to taste
Corn chips for serving
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Pour beans into baking dish coated with nonstick cooking spray. Mash some with a potato masher.
Add in onion, garlic, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, hot sauce, and salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add in cheese. Stir to combine.
Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.
Serve with corn chips.
Enjoy!