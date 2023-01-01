x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Black-eyed pea dip

Ring in the New Year with this dish that is perfect for any occasion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

1 can black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

¼ cup white onion, finely diced

1 clove garlic, minced

¼ cup pickled jalapenos, finely diced (less for less spice!)

¼ cup salsa

¼ cup sour cream

1 cup shredded cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce to taste

Red pepper flakes to taste

Corn chips for serving

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Pour beans into baking dish coated with nonstick cooking spray. Mash some with a potato masher.

Add in onion, garlic, jalapenos, salsa, sour cream, hot sauce, and salt and pepper. Stir to combine. Add in cheese. Stir to combine.

Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Serve with corn chips.

Enjoy!

