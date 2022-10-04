Brittany’s Bites: Black Bean Lasagna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 2 15 oz. cans of black beans, drained and rinsed
- 12 oz. box of lasagna noodles, either regular or oven-ready
- 1 28 oz. can of fire-roasted diced tomatoes
- 1 12 oz. can tomato paste
- 1 Tbsp. oregano
- 2 tsps. salt
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ tsp. garlic powder
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 15 oz. container ricotta cheese
- Dash of Italian seasoning
- 1 egg
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large saucepan, combine the tomatoes and their juices, tomato paste, black beans, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and oregano. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 30 minutes.
- In separate pot, if using regular lasagna noodles, bring salted water to a boil. Cook noodles according to package directions. Drain well. If using oven-ready noodles, skip this step.
- In small bowl, combine ricotta cheese, egg, salt, pepper and Italian seasoning to taste.
- In 9x13 baking dish, spread thin layer of sauce along bottom of dish. Cover with one layer of noodles. Spread a thin layer of ricotta mixture to cover noodles. Top with layer of sauce. Continue with layers, ending with sauce. Make sure noodles are completely covered so they don’t dry out during baking.
- Bake for 45 minutes, uncovered. Allow to stand for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.
- Enjoy!
Recipe adapted from this one:
https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/trisha-yearwood/black-bean-lasagna-recipe-2120819