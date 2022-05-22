Brittany’s Bites: Banana Pudding Parfaits

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:
- 1 box vanilla wafers, crumbled (likely will not need the entire box)
- 1 5.1 oz. box instant vanilla pudding
- 2 cups milk (not plant-based)
- 6 bananas, sliced
- 1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
- 1 14 oz. can of sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
Directions:
- Using a stand mixer, whip together heavy whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla until soft peaks form. Set aside. Reserve roughly half a cup for the topping.
- In a separate bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Set aside.
- Using the stand mixer again, blend together cream cheese and condensed milk. Fold in the pudding mixture and the rest of the whipped cream, minus the portion set aside for the topping.
- In a jelly jar or ramekin, build the layers. Begin with crumbled cookies on the bottom. Top with sliced bananas and then the pudding mixture. Repeat layers until reaching the top of the container. Top with a dollop of whipped cream. Sprinkle a few cookie crumbs on top.
Enjoy!