Brittany’s Bites: Apple Dutch Baby

Ingredients:
2 Tbsps. butter
3 (gala or granny smith) apples, peeled and sliced
¼ cup brown sugar
½ tsp. cinnamon
3 eggs
½ cup milk
2 Tbsps. flour
¼ tsp. baking powder
Powdered sugar for dusting (optional)
Maple syrup for serving (optional)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
In small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon.
Heat butter in oven-proof skillet. Add apple slices and cinnamon mixture. Stir until soft, about five minutes.
In another bowl, whisk together eggs and milk.
In separate bowl, mix together flour and baking powder. Add to milk mixture.
Pour batter over apples.
Bake until puffy, about 10 minutes.
Allow to cool a few minutes. Dust with powdered sugar.
Enjoy!