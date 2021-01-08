x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Air fryer Apple Pie Bombs

Since air fryers are the new hot fad, you can put it to good use with a sweet and easy recipe.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp apple pie spice
  • 1 can (8 ct.) refrigerated biscuits
  • 1 cup apple pie filling, with apples cut into pieces
  • ½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted

Directions:

  • In a medium bowl, mix the sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
  • Separate the biscuits into two layers, rolling each into a 4-inch circle. There will be 16 total.
  • Spoon about 1 tbsp. of the apple pie filling into the center of each circle.
  • Pull sides together and seal. Roll into balls.
  • Spray the air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray.
  • Working in batches, place the balls into the basket about two inches apart. Spray the tops with cooking spray.
  • Air fry at 350 degrees for eight to nine minutes or until golden brown.
  • Remove the balls from the air fryer, dipping each one in melted butter and then rolling in spice-sugar mixture.
  • Serve hot or at room temperature.

Enjoy!

Recipe adapted from I Am Baker.