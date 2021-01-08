Brittany’s Bites: Air fryer Apple Pie Bombs

Ingredients:
- ¾ cup sugar
- 1 tsp apple pie spice
- 1 can (8 ct.) refrigerated biscuits
- 1 cup apple pie filling, with apples cut into pieces
- ½ cup (1 stick) butter, melted
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, mix the sugar and apple pie spice. Set aside.
- Separate the biscuits into two layers, rolling each into a 4-inch circle. There will be 16 total.
- Spoon about 1 tbsp. of the apple pie filling into the center of each circle.
- Pull sides together and seal. Roll into balls.
- Spray the air fryer basket with nonstick cooking spray.
- Working in batches, place the balls into the basket about two inches apart. Spray the tops with cooking spray.
- Air fry at 350 degrees for eight to nine minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove the balls from the air fryer, dipping each one in melted butter and then rolling in spice-sugar mixture.
- Serve hot or at room temperature.
Enjoy!
Recipe adapted from I Am Baker.