Brittany’s Bites: Black-eyed Peas Stew

Ingredients:
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 green bell peppers, chopped
- 3 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 1 15 oz. can crushed tomatoes
- 2 15 oz. cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 2 cups water
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 ½ tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. oregano
- ½ tsp. paprika
- ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 lemon
Directions:
- In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Saute until onions are translucent. Add bell peppers and carrots. Cook for five minutes, stirring regularly.
- Add tomatoes, water, bay leaf, spices, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Add in black-eyed peas. Boil for five minutes. Lower heat, partly cover, simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
- Finally, stir in juice of one lemon.
Enjoy!