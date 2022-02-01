x
Brittany's Bites

Brittany’s Bites: Black-eyed Peas Stew

Here's a recipe that will warm you up and hopefully bring some luck in 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:

  • 1 yellow onion, chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 green bell peppers, chopped
  • 3 carrots, peeled and chopped
  • 1 15 oz. can crushed tomatoes
  • 2 15 oz. cans black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1 ½ tsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • ½ tsp. paprika
  • ½ tsp. red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 lemon

Directions:

  • In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add onions and garlic. Saute until onions are translucent. Add bell peppers and carrots. Cook for five minutes, stirring regularly.
  • Add tomatoes, water, bay leaf, spices, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil. Add in black-eyed peas. Boil for five minutes. Lower heat, partly cover, simmer for 25 to 30 minutes. Stir occasionally.
  • Finally, stir in juice of one lemon.

Enjoy!

