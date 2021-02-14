x
Brittany’s Bites: Valentine’s Day cupcakes

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares something sweet that you can share with your sweetheart: strawberry cream cupcakes.

STRAWBERRY CREAM CUPCAKES: 

Ingredients:

1 box white cake mix

1 1/3 cup water

3 large egg whites

2 Tbsps unsalted butter, melted

2 tsps vanilla extract

2 tsps almond extract

1 16 oz container fresh strawberries

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Line muffin pans with 24 muffin papers. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Using electric mixer, beat cake mix, water, egg whites, melted butter, almond extract and vanilla extract for 2 minutes.
  3. Spoon batter into cups.
  4. Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the tops are very pale golden.
  5. Cool the cupcakes completely.
  6. Set aside a few strawberries for garnish. Mash the rest in a bowl with a fork or immersion blender.
  7. Beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.
  8. Fold the mashed berries into the whipped cream.
  9. Top cupcakes with berry-cream mixture, and garnish with a small slice of strawberry.
  10. Enjoy!

Note: This recipe is a version of a Food Network recipe: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/raspberry-cream-cupcakes-recipe-1916197