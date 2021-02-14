Brittany’s Bites: Valentine’s Day cupcakes

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a recipe for a sweet treat that you can make and share with your sweetheart for Valentine's Day.
STRAWBERRY CREAM CUPCAKES:
Ingredients:
1 box white cake mix
1 1/3 cup water
3 large egg whites
2 Tbsps unsalted butter, melted
2 tsps vanilla extract
2 tsps almond extract
1 16 oz container fresh strawberries
1 cup heavy whipping cream
1/3 cup powdered sugar
Directions:
- Line muffin pans with 24 muffin papers. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Using electric mixer, beat cake mix, water, egg whites, melted butter, almond extract and vanilla extract for 2 minutes.
- Spoon batter into cups.
- Bake for 15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean and the tops are very pale golden.
- Cool the cupcakes completely.
- Set aside a few strawberries for garnish. Mash the rest in a bowl with a fork or immersion blender.
- Beat the heavy cream and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form.
- Fold the mashed berries into the whipped cream.
- Top cupcakes with berry-cream mixture, and garnish with a small slice of strawberry.
- Enjoy!
Note: This recipe is a version of a Food Network recipe: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/giada-de-laurentiis/raspberry-cream-cupcakes-recipe-1916197