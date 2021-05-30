Brittany’s Bites: Summer Corn Salad

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a unique and delicious way to enjoy your summer corn.
For this recipe, you can cut the corn off the cob and add it to a salad bowl.
Ingredients:
(For salad):
- 6 ears of corn
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- 1 jalapeno, seeds removed, sliced
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 5-6 basil leaves, rolled and sliced (chiffonade)
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
(For dressing):
- 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- Juice of half a lime
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Combine salad ingredients in large bowl.
- Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add to salad. Mix well.
- Enjoy!