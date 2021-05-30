x
Brittany’s Bites: Summer Corn Salad

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a unique and delicious way to enjoy your summer corn.

For this recipe, you can cut the corn off the cob and add it to a salad bowl.

Ingredients:

(For salad):

  • 6 ears of corn
  • ¼ cup chopped red onion
  • 1 jalapeno, seeds removed, sliced
  • ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 5-6 basil leaves, rolled and sliced (chiffonade)
  • ½ cup crumbled feta cheese

(For dressing):

  • 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • Juice of half a lime
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  • Combine salad ingredients in large bowl.
  • Whisk together dressing ingredients. Add to salad. Mix well.
  • Enjoy!

 

 