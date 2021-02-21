Brittany’s Bites: Sticky Buns

These sticky buns will surely help get your morning off to a sweet start.

10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for a sweet treat that will surely help get your morning started on the right note.

Sticky Buns

Ingredients:

½ cup salted butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

½ cup light corn syrup

1 cup chopped pecans

2 tubes refrigerated cinnamon rolls

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Melt butter over stovetop or in bowl in microwave. Mix in brown sugar, corn syrup and pecans.

Pour mixture to coat bottom of two cake pans or a 9x13 baking dish.

Arrange cinnamon rolls on top of mixture.

Bake for roughly 25 minutes or until tops of rolls are golden brown.

Remove from oven. Wait a minute or two and then overturn pan or dish onto serving plate so that the sticky sides are on top.

Enjoy!