Brittany's Bites: Spring Vegetable Tart

Sunday is Mother's Day. Many children grew up with moms who encouraged them to eat their vegetables.
For Mother's Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for a spring vegetable tart that's sure to make many people want to devour these veggies.
Ingredients:
- 1 puff pastry sheet
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp lemon zest
- 1 tsp thyme
- salt and pepper
- 1 egg
- 1 bunch asparagus spears
- 1/cup peas
- pea shoots or microgreens for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Score the crust around the edge, but don’t cut all of the way through the pastry. Also dock it by pricking with a fork.
- Whisk the egg and then spread some of it around the edge of the crust.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the ricotta, the rest of the egg, garlic lemon zest, thyme and salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on the pastry, leaving the edge as a crust.
- Top with asparagus spears, alternating the tops and ends. Top with peas.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the crust is puffed and golden.
- Cool. Top with greens.
Enjoy!