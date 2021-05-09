x
WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio

Food

Brittany's Bites: Spring Vegetable Tart

Sunday is Mother's Day. Many children grew up with moms who encouraged them to eat their vegetables. This recipe will leave many people wanting to eat these veggies.

For Mother's Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for a spring vegetable tart that's sure to make many people want to devour these veggies.

Ingredients:

  • 1 puff pastry sheet
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp lemon zest
  • 1 tsp thyme
  • salt and pepper
  • 1 egg
  • 1 bunch asparagus spears
  • 1/cup peas
  • pea shoots or microgreens for garnish

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  • Score the crust around the edge, but don’t cut all of the way through the pastry. Also dock it by pricking with a fork.
  • Whisk the egg and then spread some of it around the edge of the crust.
  • In a separate bowl, mix together the ricotta, the rest of the egg, garlic lemon zest, thyme and salt and pepper. Spread the mixture on the pastry, leaving the edge as a crust.
  • Top with asparagus spears, alternating the tops and ends. Top with peas.
  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until the crust is puffed and golden.
  • Cool. Top with greens.

Enjoy!