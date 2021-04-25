Brittany’s Bites -- Pineapple Zucchini Bread

Zucchini and pineapple are not the most obvious food combination. 10TV's Brittany Bailey shows how these two foods do go together in one tasty dish.

Zucchini and pineapple are not the most obvious food combination. 10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a bread recipe that shows how these two foods do in fact go together in one delicious dish.

Ingredients:

3 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1 ½ tsps baking soda

1 ½ tsps baking powder

1 ½ tsps cinnamon

¾ tsp nutmeg

4 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

2 tsps vanilla extract

2 cups grated zucchini (roughly two medium-sized cucumbers)

1 8 oz. can crushed pineapple, drained

Directions:

Preheat 350 degrees. Coat two loaf pans with baking spray.

In large bowl, combine flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and nutmeg. Set aside.

Using a stand mixer, beat eggs for roughly one minute. Add sugar, beat for one more minute. Add oil and vanilla, and beat until mixture is light and foamy. Fold in zucchini and pineapple.

One-third at a time, add in flour mixture until fully combined.

Separate batter into two loaf pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.