Brittany's Bites - Pantry Party Brownies

For National Potato Chip Day, put a twist on the salty snack with this sweet treat.

In honor of National Potato Chip Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is serving up a sweet twist on the classic salty snack: Pantry Party Brownies.

Ingredients:

1 box brownie mix (plus ingredients to make)

¼ cup peanut butter, melted

½ cup chocolate chips, plus ¼ cup chocolate chips

½ cup butterscotch chips

1 cup pretzels, broken into small pieces

1 cup potato chips, broken into small pieces

Caramel topping for drizzling

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Make brownie batter according to box directions. Mix in ¼ cup chocolate chips. Spread batter in 9x13 baking dish.

Swirl melted peanut butter into batter. Top with remaining chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, pretzels and potato chips.

Bake for roughly 30 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.