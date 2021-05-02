Brittany’s Bites: Oreo Truffles

National Truffle Day is May 2. 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for Oreo Truffles that's sure to be quick, easy and sweet.
Oreo Truffles:
Ingredients:
- 36 sandwich cookies, any flavor
- 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
- 1 pkg chocolate candy coating
Directions:
- Place cookies and cream cheese in food processor. Pulse until blended. Allow to firm a bit in fridge.
- Roll into balls and place on cookie sheet lined with wax paper. Pop back in fridge.
- Melt candy coating in microwave, according to package directions. Dip each ball in chocolate and place back on wax paper. Pop back in fridge to harden.
- Enjoy!