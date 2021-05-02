x
WBNS-10TV Columbus, Ohio

Food

Brittany’s Bites: Oreo Truffles

Oreo truffles are an easy, quick and sweet treat you can prepare in honor of National Truffle Day.

National Truffle Day is May 2. 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for Oreo Truffles that's sure to be quick, easy and sweet.

Oreo Truffles:

Ingredients:

  • 36 sandwich cookies, any flavor
  • 1 8 oz. block cream cheese
  • 1 pkg chocolate candy coating

Directions:

  • Place cookies and cream cheese in food processor. Pulse until blended. Allow to firm a bit in fridge.
  • Roll into balls and place on cookie sheet lined with wax paper. Pop back in fridge.
  • Melt candy coating in microwave, according to package directions. Dip each ball in chocolate and place back on wax paper. Pop back in fridge to harden.
  • Enjoy!