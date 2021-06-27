Brittany’s Bites: Mini pineapple upside-down cakes

In honor of National Pineapple Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for mini pineapple upside-down cakes.

In honor of National Pineapple Day, 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing a recipe for mini pineapple upside-down cakes.

Ingredients:

1 box pineapple or yellow cake mix

1 20 oz. can crushed pineapple (drain and reserve 1 cup juice)

3 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

½ cup (1 stick) butter

1 ½ cup packed brown sugar

1 small jar maraschino cherries

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Spray muffin tin with cooking spray.

Melt butter in microwave. Stir in brown sugar. Place one scoop in the bottom of each muffin pan. Place one cherry in the center. Place one scoop of crushed pineapple on top of that.

Using mixer, combine cake mix, 1 cup pineapple juice, eggs and vegetable oil. Mix on low for 30 seconds then turn to high for two minutes. Place one large scoop in each muffin cup.

Bake in the oven for 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted come out clean.

Cool for five minutes. Invert onto large plate or wax paper.