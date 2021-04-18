Brittany’s Bites: Mini Animal Cracker Cheesecakes

Ingredients:
CRUST
1 cup animal cracker crumbs
½ stick butter, melted
CHEESECAKES
2 8 oz. pkgs cream cheese, softened
¼ cup sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
2 eggs, slightly beaten
Rainbow sprinkles, to taste
Animal circus cookies for decoration
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin pan with 12 muffin liners.
Combine animal cracker crumbs and butter. Put one scoopful in each muffin liner. Press down with a glass, measuring cup, or hands. Bake for roughly five minutes. Allow to cool.
Meanwhile, in a mixer, combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Beat until smooth, 2-3 minutes. Add sprinkles, stir with a spatula. Scoop roughly 2 Tbsps of batter onto each muffin liner crust.
Bake for 15-17 minutes or until set.
Remove from oven. Chill in the fridge for at least two hours.
Top with animal circus cookie. Add a dollop of whipped cream first, if you’d like.