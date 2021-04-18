Brittany’s Bites: Mini Animal Cracker Cheesecakes

A different way to eat Animal Crackers.

Ingredients:

CRUST

1 cup animal cracker crumbs

½ stick butter, melted

CHEESECAKES

2 8 oz. pkgs cream cheese, softened

¼ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs, slightly beaten

Rainbow sprinkles, to taste

Animal circus cookies for decoration

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line muffin pan with 12 muffin liners.

Combine animal cracker crumbs and butter. Put one scoopful in each muffin liner. Press down with a glass, measuring cup, or hands. Bake for roughly five minutes. Allow to cool.

Meanwhile, in a mixer, combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Beat until smooth, 2-3 minutes. Add sprinkles, stir with a spatula. Scoop roughly 2 Tbsps of batter onto each muffin liner crust.

Bake for 15-17 minutes or until set.

Remove from oven. Chill in the fridge for at least two hours.