Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

10TV's Brittany Bailey shares a delicious way to enhance the flavor in your morning stack of pancakes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup flour
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • ¼ tsp. salt
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • ½ cup milk
  • 2 tsps. grated lemon zest
  • 2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs, separated
  • 1 pkg fresh blueberries

Directions:

  • Preheat griddle coated with cooking spray, oil or butter.
  • In one bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, milk, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla.
  • In separate bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
  • Stir flour mixture into ricotta mixture. Do not overmix.
  • Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.
  • Fold egg whites into pancake mixture until just combined. Do not overmix.
  • Pour ¼ cup batter onto griddle. Drop a handful of blueberries onto pancake.
  • Cook about three minutes or until the edges start to dry and bubbles form.
  • Flip pancake and cook for another one to three minutes or until golden brown on both sides.
  • Repeat with remaining batter.
  • Enjoy!

 