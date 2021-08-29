Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Ricotta Blueberry Pancakes

Ingredients:
- 1 cup flour
- ¼ cup sugar
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- ¼ tsp. salt
- 1 cup ricotta
- ½ cup milk
- 2 tsps. grated lemon zest
- 2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. pure vanilla extract
- 2 eggs, separated
- 1 pkg fresh blueberries
Directions:
- Preheat griddle coated with cooking spray, oil or butter.
- In one bowl, whisk together ricotta, egg yolks, milk, lemon zest, lemon juice and vanilla.
- In separate bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt.
- Stir flour mixture into ricotta mixture. Do not overmix.
- Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until soft peaks form.
- Fold egg whites into pancake mixture until just combined. Do not overmix.
- Pour ¼ cup batter onto griddle. Drop a handful of blueberries onto pancake.
- Cook about three minutes or until the edges start to dry and bubbles form.
- Flip pancake and cook for another one to three minutes or until golden brown on both sides.
- Repeat with remaining batter.
- Enjoy!