Brittany's Bites: Lemon Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Today is National Cupcake Lover's Day and 10TV's Brittany Bailey is sharing one of her favorite recipes.

Ingredients:

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • 1 3.4 oz pkg lemon flavor instant pudding
  • 1 cup water
  • 4 egg whites
  • 2 Tbsps vegetable oil
  • 1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
  • ¼ cup butter, softened
  • 1 lemon (for zest and juice)
  • 1 16 oz. pkg powdered sugar

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two muffin tips with cupcake liners.
  • Using a stand mixer, combine the first five ingredients. Beat on medium high to high for 2 minutes.
  • Scoop around ¾ cup batter into each of the 24 cupcake liners.
  • Bake for 21 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
  • Set aside to cool.
  • In a separate bowl, beat together softened cream cheese, softened butter and 2 Tbsps lemon juice. Gradually beat in sugar.
  • Spread a spoonful of icing onto each cupcake. Top with a pinch of lemon zest.

Enjoy!

The original recipe is from Food and Family.