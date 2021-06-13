Brittany's Bites: Lemon Cream Cheese Cupcakes

Ingredients:
- 1 box white cake mix
- 1 3.4 oz pkg lemon flavor instant pudding
- 1 cup water
- 4 egg whites
- 2 Tbsps vegetable oil
- 1 8 oz. pkg cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup butter, softened
- 1 lemon (for zest and juice)
- 1 16 oz. pkg powdered sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line two muffin tips with cupcake liners.
- Using a stand mixer, combine the first five ingredients. Beat on medium high to high for 2 minutes.
- Scoop around ¾ cup batter into each of the 24 cupcake liners.
- Bake for 21 to 24 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.
- Set aside to cool.
- In a separate bowl, beat together softened cream cheese, softened butter and 2 Tbsps lemon juice. Gradually beat in sugar.
- Spread a spoonful of icing onto each cupcake. Top with a pinch of lemon zest.
Enjoy!
The original recipe is from Food and Family.